45 Palestinians Killed While Waiting for Aid Trucks in Gaza

World
AP
17 Jun 2025 1:47 PM IST

Unclear circumstances surround deadly incident amid rising hunger and repeated violence near aid points

At least 45 Palestinians were killed near a food aid entry point in Gaza, with local officials blaming Israeli forces, though the military has only acknowledged firing warning shots.

Khan Younis: At least 45 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip while waiting for UN and commercial trucks to enter the territory with desperately needed food, according to Gaza's Health Ministry and a local hospital. The circumstances of the killings were not immediately clear.

Palestinians say Israeli forces have repeatedly opened fire on crowds trying to reach food distribution points run by a separate US and Israeli-backed aid group since the centres opened last month. Local health officials say scores have been killed and hundreds wounded. In those instances, the Israeli military has acknowledged firing warning shots at people it said had approached its forces in a suspicious manner.
Gaza aid gaza strip Gaza war Israel war on Gaza palestinians 
Palestine 
