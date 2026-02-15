Tennessee Father, Son, Relatives Killed in Colorado Plane Crash Near Steamboat Springs

Denver: Four people are dead after a small plane crashed Friday in northern Colorado near the ski resort community of Steamboat Springs.

Authorities have revealed the names of four people who died after a single-engine airplane crashed into mountainous terrain near Steamboat Springs on Friday.

The Routt County Coroner has identified the dead as Tennessee residents 46-year-old Aaron Stokes, his son 21-year-old Jackson Stokes, their nephew and cousin 21-year-old Colin Stokes and 37-year-old Austin Huskey, as reported by the local media.

An Epic E1000, a six-seat turboprop plane, crashed around 12:20 am with four people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Four people died at the scene, Routt County coroner Mitch Locke said. The plane crashed into mountainous terrain in unknown circumstances, according to preliminary information, the National Transportation Safety Board said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board both said they are investigating the crash. The plane is registered to ALS Aviation LLC in Franklin, Tennessee. Tennessee business records do not list a person to contact about the company. (AP)



