A group of 110 Indian students from Iran’s Urmia Medical University has been successfully evacuated and has crossed into Armenia, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The students are scheduled to board a flight to New Delhi on Wednesday, marking a key step in India’s efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

The evacuation comes a day after India initiated the process of pulling out its nationals from Iran, following intensified military actions and threats in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs is working closely with neighboring countries to manage cross-border transit and provide security at entry points.

The backdrop of the evacuation includes mounting tensions after Israeli strikes on Iranian sites and Tehran’s vow to respond forcefully. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a phone call with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, warned that Iran’s retaliation could become “more painful” if Washington fails to restrain Israel.

India’s swift evacuation signals growing concern over the safety of its diaspora in volatile regions and its readiness to act amid deepening geopolitical instability in West Asia.