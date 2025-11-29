104 Skydivers Break World Record With Stunning Mid-Air Star Formation Over Florida

In a breathtaking aerial feat, 104 skydivers from 20 countries set a new world record after performing a massive mid-air canopy formation in perfect synchronisation. The record-breaking stunt, carried out over Lake Wales, Florida, saw the athletes defy physics to create a spectacular star-shaped pattern under open parachutes.

The skydive took place on November 22 and has now been officially recognised as the largest-ever Canopy Relative Work (CRW) formation, surpassing the previous 2007 record of 100 skydivers.

A viral video shared by Performance Designs on Instagram captured the moment the skydivers linked their colourful parachutes to form the giant star before breaking away in a dramatic sequence. “This Thanksgiving, we’re giving thanks for a new 104-way CRW world record!” the caption read. “To everyone who built this historic formation… congrats. You made something unforgettable.”

The feat required meticulous planning, precision timing, and advanced skill. The formation began with at least 36 expert skydivers flying Valkyrie parachutes to create a stable core. The remaining jumpers exited from multiple aircraft, carefully docking one by one to expand the formation.

Participants ranged from young adults to a 76-year-old veteran skydiver, many of whom spent years training for the attempt. Among them was 60-year-old Peter Hughes from Ulverston, UK, who described the experience as “absolutely amazing.”

“Around 130 of us have been training together for years, but the focus on this exact jump has been three years in the making,” Hughes said. With roughly 5,000 jumps to his name, he plans to compete in the World Championship skydiving event in the US next year.

The video has since garnered widespread praise online, with viewers calling the stunt “jaw-dropping,” “unreal,” and “a reminder that humans are pretty awesome.”

The achievement marks a milestone in skydiving history — not just for the scale of the formation, but also for the extraordinary display of teamwork, precision, and fearless ambition behind it.