100% Tariff on Drugs Not Made in US: Trump

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that starting October 1, 2025, his administration will impose a 100% tariff on all branded or patented pharmaceutical products that are not being manufactured in America.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the measure is aimed at boosting domestic production. He clarified that companies already breaking ground or under construction for pharmaceutical plants in the United States will be exempt from the tariff.





“There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started,” Trump wrote, urging drugmakers to invest in U.S.-based facilities.

The move is expected to have significant implications for global pharmaceutical companies that rely heavily on overseas manufacturing. Industry reactions are awaited.