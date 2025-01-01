10 dead, 30 injured after car plows into a crowd in New Orleans

Ten people were killed and 30 injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street on Wednesday, according to NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness agency.

