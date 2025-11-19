World Cup Confidence Came From Baba’s Blessings: Sachin

ANANTAPUR: Former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar has recalled the confidence he enjoyed after receiving blessings from Sri Satya Saibaba while his team was doing intense practice for the world cup tourney in 1997.

"Baba contributed in a number of ways to bring much comfort, purpose and direction to millions of us," he noted while speaking as guest at the birth centenary celebrations of Sai Baba at Hill View stadium in Puttaparthi on Wednesday.

He recalled, “That was my last World Cup, and I was tense. When we were at the Bengalure Camp, I received a phone call from Baba, who also sent me a book that built the confidence in us to play and win the world cup.”

Tendulkar also recalled his experiences with Baba – that, even before he would raise a doubt, Baba was clearing those doubts in advance. “This was a wonderful experience for me.”

The former captain recollected that when he was at age 5, he had a lush growth of curly hair similar to Baba’s, and his co students would nick-name him Satya Saibaba.

Tendulkar praised Satya Saibaba for the yeomen services he rendered to humanity through creation of excellent educational and health facilities. He shared a few more experiences he had with the baba at different phases in his career.

Aishwarya touches feet of Modi

Boyhood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, another guest for the occasion and who studied at Sai Balavikas, said she continued to be inspired by baba’s spiritual notes and directions. After addressing the gathering, the actress touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the dais, and took his blessings.

Cultural events enthrolled

The invocation song, Maitreem Bhajatha, was rendered by the renowned Carnatic musician and Padma Bhushan awardee, Sudha Ragunathan and Navin, which was followed by a traditional Kuchipudi dance presentation.

Students from the Sri Sathya Sai Schools, Gujarat, danced to the tunes of Mano Garbo Re Rame Raj Ne Darbar. This was followed by a fusion dance titled ‘A Tribute to Sri Sathya Sai Baba’, choreographed by national award winner Kala Master, to the accompaniment of a song from the upcoming feature film dedicated to baba, Anantha, and performed by students from the swami's schools.

The finale was a percussion extravaganza led by Padma Shri awardee, Shivamani, while Unnikrishnan Marar's team from Kerala and Sri Manimaran's team from Tamil Nadu enthralled the audience.

The audience at the Hill View stadium were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.