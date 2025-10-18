Won’t Succumb To Contractors Blackmail, Asserts Karnataka DyCM

BENGALURU: Over ultimatum from Karnataka State Contractors Association to State Government to settle their pending bills of about Rs 33,000 crore in one go, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar asserted “I will not succumb to their blackmail tactics” and stated to the Contractors Association “Speaking before media persons does not serve the purpose.”

Regarding the threat from Contractors Association, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asked contractors association to knock at the doors of the Court over allegations of commission/corruption in settling pending bills of contractors.

When his attention was drawn to the Contractors caution to go on strike if their pending bills were not cleared in a month, Shivakumar, explained the reason for delay in clearing bills, “It all started when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was in power in Karnataka having B.S. Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister wherein excess tenders were floated more than budgetary allocations made.”

“Payments to contractors have been settled in a phased manner as per tax collection. We are clearing their bills and ready to solve their problems in future as well,” he said and stated a meeting has been called to discuss with the contractors on settling their bills.

On accusations of prevalence of commission in settling pending bills, the deputy Chief minister said “Let them give in writing and with supporting documents to initiate action. Let them be the witness in the case.”

It may be recalled here, Karnataka State Contractors Association president Manjunath, at a press conference in Bengaluru, stated numerous pleas to State Government regarding clearing their pending bills went futile so far except for part payments.