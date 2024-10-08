In her memoir A Widow's Guide to Dead Bastards, Canadian author Jessica Waite shares the emotional unrest she experienced upon discovering her late husband's infidelity. After her husband Sean Waite passed away during a work trip to Texas in 2015, Waite uncovered his unfaithfulness, which involved numerous women and escorts.



According to the New York Post, while trying to contact the hospital where Sean's body was being held, Waite came across his iPad's browsing history, revealing searches for "Houston escorts" along with their prices and locations.

This revelation was just the start of Waite's journey into unraveling her husband's hidden life. In the months that followed, she uncovered that he had been regularly meeting with escorts, cheating on her with multiple women, lying about late nights at work, and had downloaded a large collection of porn, carefully organized into categorized folders. Waite also discovered that he had rented an apartment in Colorado specifically because of his contact with escorts and other women.

In her memoir, Waite reflects on her struggle to accept the reality of Sean's secret life. In her grief and despair, she recounts a moment when she took his ashes to her garden and mixed some of them with her dog's faeces. Overcome by emotion, she went even further, consuming a portion of the ashes, vividly describing their texture and taste.

"But then, in despair and guilt, took more of his ashes - and actually ate them. The remains feel dry against my fingertips, coarser than baking powder, grainier than salt. They mix with the teary water, a mineral mud on the back of my tongue. I swallow."

Waite reflects on the profound sense of detachment she felt after Sean's death, acknowledging how deeply the experience affected her. Though she has since moved on and found a new relationship, she struggles with the lasting impact of Sean's betrayal.

"I feel better and stronger than before," Waite writes.

"But I still cry almost every day, and I still feel like a part of me has died- because the part of me that existed within Sean did, " she adds further.