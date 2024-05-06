Will win all Chhattisgarh seats, examining Congress govt’s schemes: Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said that BJP is going to win all the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Addressing a media conference here, Mr Deo said that the feedback received from across the state has suggested that BJP is going to sweep Lok Sabha polls in Chhattisgarh by winning all the 11 seats.

“This time, it will be 11 out of 11 in Chhattisgarh. I can say it confidently based on the feedback received from across the state”, he said.

Mr Sai said that it was his first experience as a chief minister to tour extensively across the state to connect to the masses directly during the electioneering for the party.

The third and final phase polling in Chhattisgarh is going to be held on May seven. Campaigning for the third phase polling in the state ended on Sunday evening.

Mr Deo has addressed 66 big public meetings, and held workers’ meetings in all the 11 LS constituencies in the state since March 2020.

He had also addressed six public meetings and roadshows in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

He said that BJP went to the people with its vision for the country and the roadmap of development of the country whereas Congress has no issues and the grand old party only indulged in speaking lies.

“That’s the reason why Congress has lost the trust of the people”, he said.

He said that many guarantees given for Chhattisgarh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the November 2023 Assembly have been fulfilled by his government within four months of coming to power.

Mr Deo indicated that he would review the schemes introduced by the previous Congress government in the state and stop and rationalise the schemes that are found not beneficial to the people.

He said that his government has continued the Chhattisgarh Electricity Bill Half Scheme introduced by the previous Congress government.

However, the flagship scheme of the Bhupesh Baghel government, ‘Narwa Gharwa Gurva Bari’, will be discontinued since it was just a way to fund Congress workers who were part of the government committees.