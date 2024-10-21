Will make Hyderabad $600-bn economy: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced the target of transforming Hyderabad into a $600-billion (Rs 50 lakh crore) economy and making it compete with global cities like New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul. This, he said, will contribute to his overall target of a trillion-dollar economy of Telangana.

Delivering a keynote speech at the ISB leadership Summit on Sunday, the Chief Minister said: "We have an ambitious goal and vision to make Telangana a $1-trillion economy. No dream is too big for New India. I don’t want Hyderabad to just compete with other Indian cities," he said adding, "I want Hyderabad to compete with New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Seoul."

Drawing from his own life and political career, the Chief Minister also spoke extensively on the lessons he has learned on leadership and the values that define true leadership. “Courage and sacrifice are the two values that define great leaders. If you have courage and are willing to make sacrifices, you will succeed. Connect with people directly, and meet everyone with an equal sense of respect, love, openness and feeling of friendship."

After developing the Telangana Skills University, the Chief Minister also announced setting up of a sports academy in Gachibowli. “My target is the Olympics,” said Revanth Reddy, adding, “Hyderabad is going to build a structure for a sports academy as well as a sports university. Come and join us, support us. We will build Hyderabad to be a role model of India as well as the world."

While there are sports facilities around the country, the announcement of a sports academy has come as an exciting opportunity for both in the sectors of sports and business. An IVI student at ISB enthusiastically remarked, “This will really boost sports entrepreneurship here. I will be looking out for more developments.”