WhatsApp Web Down: Users Face Login Issues on Meta-Owned Desktop Platform

Many users reported issues accessing WhatsApp Web on Friday morning, with complaints largely centred around difficulties logging in and syncing chats.

According to outage-monitoring platform Downdetector, 25 reports were recorded regarding the disruption, suggesting the problem is localised rather than widespread. Of those affected, 56 per cent reported issues with the website, 39 per cent flagged problems with the app, and 6 per cent experienced difficulties with messaging services.



Early indications suggest that the glitch is largely impacting users attempting to link WhatsApp Web to their iPhones, while Android users appear to be accessing the service without disruption.



A number of users took to X to highlight problems pairing their devices with WhatsApp Web, particularly from iOS devices. As of now, there has been no official statement from WhatsApp regarding the issue.





















