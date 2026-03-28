Yemen Warns of Direct Intervention Amid Iran Conflict Escalation

Sanaa [Yemen]: The Yemeni Armed Forces have declared readiness for direct military intervention if “American-Israeli aggression” against Iran and the “Axis of Resistance” groups continues to escalate, according to Iranian state media outlet Press TV.

“We confirm that our hands are on the trigger for direct military intervention,” spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Friday, as quoted by Press TV.

The warning comes nearly a month after the United States and Israel launched what the report described as a fresh round of strikes targeting Iran, alongside intensified operations against groups aligned with the “Axis of Resistance.”

Saree said intervention could also be triggered by the involvement of additional parties in the conflict or the use of the Red Sea for hostile operations against Iran or other Muslim countries. “We will not allow that,” he asserted.

According to Press TV, he said Yemen’s stance is based on a “religious and moral responsibility” amid what he described as a broader campaign targeting Iran, allied resistance groups, and the wider Muslim world.

The statement further alleged that the actions are linked to Israel’s so-called “Greater Israel” ambitions, accusing it of seeking territorial expansion across West Asia. It described Yemen’s position as part of what it called the “legitimate right” of regional populations to confront such plans.

Saree added that Yemeni forces are motivated by regional cooperation and the aim of inflicting a “major defeat” on “aggressors,” while aligning with broader support for Muslim nations facing conflict.

The spokesperson also urged the United States and Israel to respond to diplomatic efforts to end hostilities, describing the attacks as “unjust, oppressive, and unjustified” and harmful to regional and global stability as well as the global economy.

The statement also called for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, signed last October under a US-backed plan aimed at ending the conflict.

It further warned against increasing pressure on Yemen, cautioning against any tightening of the blockade on the country.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was struck for the third time in 10 days, though no damage to the operating reactor or radiation release was reported.

Earlier, on March 26, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, also known as the Houthi movement, was reported by Tasnim News Agency to be ready to enter the conflict in support of Iran.

Citing an informed source, the agency said the group has been on high alert since the start of the ongoing West Asia conflict.