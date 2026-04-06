West Asia Conflict: Air India Suspends Flights To Israel Till May 31

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war in West Asia, Air India has suspended all its flights to Israel. An Air India official said that the flights on the New Delhi-Tel Aviv route were suspended till May 31.

Over 40,000 Indians in Israel face challenges due to suspended flights, forcing many to travel via Jordan or Egypt. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has stepped up support, maintaining constant contact with the community, opening a 24×7 emergency helpline, and launching a large-scale registration drive. A

Ambassador J P Singh and his team recently held a virtual meeting with Indian workers and students, listening to their concerns and assuring them of continuous assistance during the crisis and beyond.