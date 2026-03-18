We will Pursue, Find, Neutralise Him: Israel on Mojtaba Khamenei

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will continue targeting anyone who “poses a threat to the state of Israel,” including Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, military spokesperson Effie Defrin has said. He added that the Israeli military currently has no information about Khamenei’s whereabouts.

According to Al Jazeera, when asked about Khamenei’s location, Defrin said on Tuesday that the IDF had no specific information but warned that Israel would continue pursuing its enemies.

“But I can say one thing: we will continue, as we have proven, to pursue anyone who poses a threat to the state of Israel. Anyone who raises a hand against it is not immune from us. We will pursue him, find him, and neutralise him,” Defrin said.

Defrin also stated that Israel would continue targeting members of Iran’s paramilitary Basij forces. “I say here again, we will reach everyone, no matter where or when,” he added, according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier, the IDF said it had killed Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani.

Defrin further noted that Israel is preparing for a “prolonged campaign,” including during Passover, the Jewish holiday observed this year during the first eight days of April, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Israel said it was working to intercept a fresh barrage of missiles launched from Iran, CNN reported.

Air raid sirens were heard across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, with visuals showing flashes in the night sky, including what appeared to be a cluster munition missile over Tel Aviv, according to CNN.

Israeli fire and rescue teams were dispatched to multiple impact sites in the greater Tel Aviv area, authorities said.

Separately, the Bahrain Defence Force said its air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed 129 missiles and 233 drones since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran more than two weeks ago, Al Jazeera reported.