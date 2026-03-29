LIVE: USS Tripoli with Thousands of Marines Arrives in West Asia

Washington DC: The United States Ship (USS) Tripoli, along with around 3,500 US Marines, has entered the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, bringing one of America's largest amphibious assault ships (AAS) into an active combat theatre in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict. The deployment moved from its home base in Japan.

In a post on X, the United States Central Command said US sailors and Marines aboard the USS Tripoli arrived in CENTCOM's Area of Responsibility (AoR) on March 27.

The America-class AAS serves as the flagship of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. Nearly the size of an aircraft carrier, the ship can carry dozens of helicopters, MV-22 Osprey aircraft and F-35B Joint Strike Fighter jets. Its entry places a full AAS with Marines onboard into active operations.

With this move, the USS Tripoli joins the US nuclear-powered aircraft carriers of the Nimitz and Ford-class aircraft carriers already deployed in the region.

"U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 27. The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit composed of about 3,500 Sailors and Marines in addition to transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets," US CENTCOM said.

Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, which had earlier been deployed to support the US campaign in West Asia against Iran, is now anchored at the Port of Split as of March 29, as per the US Navy.

The carrier arrived following an Adriatic Sea transit from Souda Bay, where it conducted a working port call for resupply, refuelling and repairs between March 23 and 26.

Earlier reports indicated that a fire in its laundry facilities and persistent plumbing issues have taken the USS Gerald R Ford out of the Iran theatre, with the vessel potentially remaining out of service for up to a year, according to a report by the New York Post.

Meanwhile, the USS George HW Bush carrier strike group has departed Norfolk and is heading towards the West Asia region amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran. The move could raise the number of US aircraft carriers in the region to three, ABC News reported, citing US officials.

Meanwhile, CENTCOM also shared updates on Operation Epic Fury, the US military campaign against Iran directed by Donald Trump.

Since February 28, US forces have conducted strikes targeting Iran's military infrastructure, focusing on sites described as posing an imminent threat. According to CENTCOM, more than 11,000 combat flights have been carried out, with over 150 Iranian vessels reportedly damaged or destroyed.

Targets include facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, air defence systems, missile sites, naval assets, and weapons production infrastructure.

The development comes amid continued diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran following the escalation in the region.