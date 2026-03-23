US Strike Destroys Iran Drone Engine Plant Amid Rising Tensions

Florida: In a major strike, the United States has destroyed Iran’s Qom Turbine Engine Production Plant, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.

The facility reportedly produced gas turbine engines for attack drones and aircraft components used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

CENTCOM shared images of the site, including a photograph taken on March 6 showing the plant before the strike, and another taken three days later highlighting the extensive damage caused by the US attack.

In a post on X, CENTCOM stated that the plant played a key role in supporting Iran’s drone and aviation capabilities.

The ongoing US-Israel and Iran conflict, which began following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has now entered its fourth week.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reaffirming France’s support and commitment to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s air defences.

Macron noted that the Kingdom has been facing repeated attacks involving Iranian missiles and drones.

He also stressed the need for Iran to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and warned of the risks of further escalation.

Calling for restraint, Macron urged all sides to agree to a temporary halt to attacks on energy facilities and civilian infrastructure to prevent the conflict from spiralling further.

He added that the situation requires responsibility and renewed dialogue, and called for stronger coordination between the G7 and the Gulf Cooperation Council to ensure peace and stability.