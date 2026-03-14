US Offers $10 Million Reward for Info on Mojtaba Khamenei

Washington, DC: The United States Department of State has announced a reward of USD 10 million for information leading to the whereabouts of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, along with several other senior Iranian officials.

The announcement on Friday comes amid escalating regional tensions following coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian military facilities. The strikes were followed by retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Middle East on February 28.

The reward has been issued under the State Department’s Rewards for Justice initiative, which offers financial incentives for information that helps locate or bring to justice individuals suspected of involvement in terrorism targeting the United States.

Apart from Mojtaba Khamenei, the updated list also includes Iran’s interior minister and the minister of intelligence and security.

In a social media post, the programme stated, “Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders? Send us a tip. It could make you eligible for a reward and relocation.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed that the Iranian government is “about to surrender” amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

According to Axios, citing officials from Group of Seven nations, Trump made the remarks during a virtual summit with world leaders on Wednesday.

During discussions on the outcome of Operation “Epic Fury,” the US President reportedly told allies that he had “got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all.”

As the conflict enters its second week with continued missile and drone exchanges, Trump also launched a sharp verbal attack on Tehran’s leadership, referring to them as “deranged scumbags.”

He further said it was his “great honour” to eliminate them and asserted that Washington’s ongoing military campaign aims to “destroy the terrorist regime of Iran” through military action.