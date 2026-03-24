LIVE: Trump: Iran Wants Deal; Tehran Denies Talks
Iranian officials denied any such negotiations, and declared that the American leader had backed down “following Iran’s firm warning"
U.S. President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, saying the U.S. will hold off striking Iranian power plants for five more days.
Trump said U.S. envoys have been holding talks with a “respected” Iranian leader, and Iran wants “to make a deal.” Iranian officials denied any such negotiations, and declared that the American leader had backed down “following Iran’s firm warning.”
Relief ripped through financial markets Monday as oil prices eased following severe losses prior to Trump’s announcement. Financial markets have had vicious swings, both up and down, since the war began because of uncertainty about how long it may last.
Trump also said the U.S. would seek to retrieve Iran’s enriched uranium and end its nuclear program as part of a deal, telling reporters: “We want to see no nuclear bomb, no nuclear weapon. Not even close to it.”
The death toll has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, more than 1,000 in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 U.S. military members, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.
Live Updates
2026-03-24 01:26:23
- 24 March 2026 6:58 AM IST
Netanyahu: Israel to Press Iran Strikes as Talks with Trump ContinueIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke to US President Donald Trump and that they will realise the goals of the war through an agreement that will safeguard their vital interests. Netanyahu also pledged to continue attacking Iran and Lebanon.
- 24 March 2026 6:57 AM IST
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has Proof Russia Aided Iran with intelUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that he has evidence that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran for the war. Zelenskyy said that the aid is helping Iran stay afloat and prolonging the war.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
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