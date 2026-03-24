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LIVE: Trump: Iran Wants Deal; Tehran Denies Talks

West Asia
24 March 2026 6:56 AM IST

Iranian officials denied any such negotiations, and declared that the American leader had backed down “following Iran’s firm warning"

LIVE: Trump: Iran Wants Deal; Tehran Denies Talks
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Iranian Red Crescent emergency workers use a bulldozer to clear rubble from a residential building that was hit in an earlier U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran (AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, saying the U.S. will hold off striking Iranian power plants for five more days.

Trump said U.S. envoys have been holding talks with a “respected” Iranian leader, and Iran wants “to make a deal.” Iranian officials denied any such negotiations, and declared that the American leader had backed down “following Iran’s firm warning.”
Relief ripped through financial markets Monday as oil prices eased following severe losses prior to Trump’s announcement. Financial markets have had vicious swings, both up and down, since the war began because of uncertainty about how long it may last.
Trump also said the U.S. would seek to retrieve Iran’s enriched uranium and end its nuclear program as part of a deal, telling reporters: “We want to see no nuclear bomb, no nuclear weapon. Not even close to it.”
The death toll has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, more than 1,000 in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 U.S. military members, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.


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2026-03-24 01:26:23
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
West Asia Crisis West Asia Confilct impact of West Asia war Donald Trump ending Iran war Tehran 
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