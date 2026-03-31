US Credits Talks with Iran for Tanker Movement in Hormuz

Washington DC: The White House on Monday (local time) claimed that the recent movement of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, despite a virtual blockage amid the West Asia conflict, is the result of ongoing direct and indirect talks between the United States and Iran. It credited diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump.

Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected claims that Iran is selectively allowing certain tankers to pass or imposing informal controls over maritime traffic.

"That's not something we support, and I would reject that they are cherry-picking. In fact, these tankers that are moving through - the 10 that were previously announced and now the new 20, the announcement of 20 additional tankers, which we expect to see over the coming days - are a result of the direct and indirect talks that are taking place between the United States and Iran," she claimed.

Leavitt further insisted that such tanker movements would not have been possible without sustained diplomatic engagement by the US administration led by Trump.

"So, you wouldn't have seen those tankers if not for the president's diplomacy and his team engaging on this matter, which we expect that compliance moving forward, and it's again something that we're working on very closely," she added.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump said that Iran is allowing 20 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a "sign of respect".

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said that Iran initially agreed to send 10 boats through the strait and then added 10 more, which he considers a positive development.

"We have emissaries, but we are also dealing directly, and as you know, they've agreed to send 8 boats two days ago, and then they added another two, so it was 10 boats. And now today, they gave us, as a tribute, I don't know, I can't define it exactly, but they gave us, I think, out of a sign of respect, 20 boats of oil, big, big boats of oil going through the Hormuz Strait," the US President said.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on whether the administration supports any system where Iran could impose tolls or restrictions on vessels passing through the strategic waterway, Leavitt made it clear that such an arrangement is not backed by Washington.

The remarks come in the context of a new report from the Shipping News website, Lloyd's List, suggesting that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) imposed a de facto "toll booth" in the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia has put enormous stress on one of the key global shipping routes.

This requires vessels to submit full documentation, obtain clearance codes and accept IRGC-escorted passage through a single controlled corridor, the report stated.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global energy chokepoint, and recent developments come amid heightened tensions in the region, even as diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran continue to remain active.