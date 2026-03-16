US Allies Hesitate on Trump’s Hormuz Naval Call

Washington, DC: American allies have adopted a cautious stance or issued direct refusals following President Donald Trump’s call for around seven nations to dispatch warships to the Strait of Hormuz.

The demand comes as the critical maritime oil route faces major disruption amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. Despite the urgency of the situation, key partners have been hesitant to commit military assets.

Australia has confirmed it will not provide naval support to the region. Cabinet Minister Catherine King told ABC that while the waterway remains vital, Canberra has received no formal request and currently has no plans for deployment.

“We won’t be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz. We know how incredibly important that is, but that’s not something that we’ve been asked or that we’re contributing to,” King said.

Reflecting similar caution, Japan also said it has no immediate plans to deploy naval assets to escort vessels in the Middle East.

Addressing the Japanese parliament, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tokyo has not yet committed to any military involvement and is still evaluating its options.

“We have not made any decisions whatsoever about dispatching escort ships. We are continuing to examine what Japan can do independently and what can be done within the legal framework,” Takaichi told the legislature, according to Reuters.

While some countries issued firm refusals, others remain in deliberation. South Korea said it is still in discussions with Washington, with the presidential office in Seoul noting that any move would follow a thorough and “careful review” of the situation.

In London, Prime Minister Keir Starmer adopted a diplomatic tone regarding the request. According to Downing Street, Starmer held talks with Trump about reopening the strait to reduce “global shipping disruptions.”

The British leader also spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to coordinate a Western response. Both leaders agreed to continue discussions on the Middle East crisis during a scheduled meeting on Monday.

Trump outlined the push for international intervention while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

He said he had urged nations that depend heavily on Middle Eastern crude to help police the waterway, which carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Although Trump did not name all the countries involved, he argued they should protect “their own territory.” He also reiterated that the United States relies far less on the strait compared with other global powers.

Trump highlighted China as a major stakeholder, noting that Beijing sources much of its oil through Hormuz, but he did not confirm whether China would join any potential international coalition.

Despite the strategic importance of the route and Trump’s public appeals, no concrete military commitments have yet been secured as global oil prices continue to rise.