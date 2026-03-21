UK Allows US to Use Bases to Strike Iranian Sites Targeting Hormuz

LONDON: Britain has authorised the United States to use its bases to strike Iranian sites threatening the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, the government said Friday.

Since the war began on February 28, Britain has allowed the US to use two bases for defensive operations and has deployed air assets to support allies targeted by Tehran's regional retaliatory campaign -- prompting criticism from US President Donald Trump.

A UK government spokesperson said ministers met and "confirmed that the agreement for the US to use UK bases in the collective self-defence of the region includes US defensive operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz".

Shortly afterwards, Trump told journalists at the White House it was a "very late response" from Britain, adding: "They should have acted a lot faster."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer of "putting British lives in danger" by allowing the bases to be used "for aggression against Iran".

Earlier in the day, Trump had branded NATO allies "cowards" for not backing the US-Israeli war on Iran strongly enough.