UAE Says Intercepting Iranian Missiles, Drones

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said its air defences responded to Iranian aerial attacks on Sunday.

"UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran," the defence ministry said in a statement, explaining "the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones".

Iran accuses Gulf states of allowing US forces to carry out attacks from their territory, and has launched missile and drone strikes against what it calls US interests in those countries throughout the war.

Gulf states have repeatedly denied those accusations, saying even before the war that they would not allow their territory or airspace to be used to attack Iran.

On Saturday, the UAE joined 21 other countries in agreeing to contribute to efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz passageway in the Gulf.

The grouping, mostly of European countries, but also including Bahrain, condemned "in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces".

Iran's de facto blockade of the strait, through which about 20 percent of the world's oil and gas normally flows, and the attacks on oil and gas infrastructure in the Middle East, have sent energy prices soaring.