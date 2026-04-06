UAE Joins Bahrain in Urging UNSC Action on Strait of Hormuz

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates on Monday expressed support for Bahrain’s call urging the United Nations Security Council to take action over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani stressed that the issue has gone beyond a regional concern and now poses a direct threat to global stability, as well as food and energy security.

In a post on X, the UAE Mission to the UN stated that the country stands with Bahrain in calling for urgent Security Council intervention. It warned that each day without action increases the risk of a broader crisis, particularly impacting Global South nations. The UAE also thanked Bahrain for its leadership and diplomatic efforts in presenting the resolution.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs echoed similar concerns, emphasizing that the Strait of Hormuz crisis requires immediate international action to avoid serious humanitarian and economic consequences.

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote on Friday on a draft resolution proposed by Bahrain. The resolution seeks to authorize member states to use “all defensive means necessary” to ensure safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in West Asia, according to CNN.

The proposal comes at a time of heightened maritime security concerns, with the ongoing conflict in the region significantly disrupting energy trade due to the near blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor.

Bahrain, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council, has also faced criticism from Iran during the conflict. It has called for a unified international response to threats against global navigation routes.

Addressing the UNSC, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani stated that the country had submitted a draft resolution condemning Iran’s actions, which he described as unlawful and unjustified attempts to control international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, posing risks to global interests.