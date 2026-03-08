 Top
Trump Warns Iran of Harder Strikes as President Apologizes to Neighbours

West Asia
8 March 2026 9:31 AM IST

Gulf countries say they have intercepted more ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

U.S. President Donald Trump warned in a Truth Social post that more Iranian officials will be targets, saying, “Today Iran will be hit very hard!,” while noting an apology by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier in the day to neighboring nations over Tehran’s attacks.

Gulf countries say they have intercepted more ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran.


( Source : AP )
Donald Trump West Asia Crisis US-Israel-Iran war 
United States 
AP
