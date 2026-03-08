Trump Warns Iran of Harder Strikes as President Apologizes to Neighbours
Gulf countries say they have intercepted more ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump warned in a Truth Social post that more Iranian officials will be targets, saying, “Today Iran will be hit very hard!,” while noting an apology by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier in the day to neighboring nations over Tehran’s attacks.
( Source : AP )
