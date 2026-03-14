Trump Threatens Iran's Oil Infrastructure After US Bombs Strategic Island

President Donald Trump said U.S. forces “obliterated” military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island, home to the main terminal that handles the country’s oil exports. The speaker of the Iranian parliament had warned that such strikes would provoke a new level of retaliation.

Meanwhile, an American official said 2,500 more Marines and an amphibious assault ship are being sent to the Middle East nearly two weeks into the U.S.-Israeli war with the Islamic Republic .

Iran has continued to launch widespread missile and drone attacks on Israel and neighboring Gulf states, and has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz , through which a fifth of the world’s traded oil passes, even as U.S. and Israeli warplanes pummel military and other targets across Iran.

Dust storm blows over Gaza as people are urged to protect themselves

A cloud of orange-tinted, thick dust spread across the Gaza Strip on Saturday as first responders told Palestinians to stay home, especially those with respiratory illness.

People were also urged to secure their tents to prevent them from being blown away. Israel’s war with Hamas has left most of Gaza’s 2 million residents displaced, living in tents and damaged buildings with little protection from the elements such as rain, wind and sand.

Videos on Saturday showed tents flapping and trees swaying as cars drove down dust-filled streets with little visibility. While dust storms occur in Gaza, there hasn’t been one this intense in more than five years.

Bahrain reports more missile and drone attacks Bahrain’s Defense Ministry said Iran fired 10 drones and three missiles on Saturday.

That has brought the total number of missiles and drones fired at Bahrain during the two-week war to 124 and 203, respectively.

Iran threatens to attack UAE cities Iran’s military command threatened Saturday to attack cities in the United Arab Emirates, claiming they were used by U.S. forces to launch strikes on Iran’s Abu Musa and Kharg islands.

According to Iran’s state television, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said, without providing evidence, that U.S. forces launched attacks on the Islamic Republic from “ports, docks and hideouts within” cities in the Emirates.

It called on people to evacuate “ports, docks and locations where U.S. forces are sheltered in UAE cities.”

An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills 4 people Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the airstrike hit an apartment in the southern city of Sidon. It gave no other details.

10 foreigners in UAE are detained over spreading war-related videos on social media The United Arab Emirates has detained 10 foreigners who allegedly posted footage on social media of missile and drone attacks on the county.

UAE General Prosecutor Hamad Al Shamsi ordered them to remain in detention over accusations of spreading disinformation, some of which included AI-generated videos of purported attacks on UAE landmarks.

He said in a statement that their acts are punishable by imprisonment of at least a year and a fine of at least 100,000 dirhams ($27,230).

6 Iranians from the same family were reported killed in a strike The airstrike destroyed a residential building early Saturday in the western city of Eyvan, the judiciary’s official news agency Mizan reported, citing local authorities. The dead included a 6-month-old, it said.

At least 1,230 people have been killed in Iran since the war began Feb. 28, according to Iranian authorities.

Trump says Iran wants a deal ‘but not a deal I would accept!’ Trump wrote in a social media post: “The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept!”

Lebanese media report more Israeli attacks Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Israeli strikes Saturday morning on Beirut and the country’s south.

Hamas calls on Iran to stop attacks on Arab countries The Palestinian militant group also urged regional countries to “cooperate and stop” the U.S. and Israeli assault on Iran.

“While affirming the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to this aggression by all available means in accordance with international norms and laws, the movement calls upon the brothers in Iran to avoid targeting neighboring countries,” Hamas said in a statement Saturday, its first since the war began on Feb. 28.

The group, which maintains close ties with Iran and Qatar, said stopping the war is in the interest of the region.

Hamas is part of the so-called Axis of Resistance, which includes Iranian-backed militant groups in the Middle East.

Airstrike kills 2 in Baghdad An airstrike hit a house in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, early Saturday, killing at least one person, according to a security official and another affiliated with the Iranian-backed armed groups in the country.

The strike in Baghdad’s Karrada district also wounded two people, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the press.

In a statement, the Iraqi military condemned the strike as “a blatant violation of all humanitarian values and a disregard for international conventions.”

The strike happened before a missile attack hit the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad.