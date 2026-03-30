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Trump Suggests US Could Take Iran’s Kharg Island for Oil

West Asia
30 March 2026 9:16 AM IST

Asked about Iranian defenses there, he said: “I don’t think they have any defense. We could take it very easily"

Trump Suggests US Could Take Iran’s Kharg Island for Oil
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Iran’s Kharg Island, its main oil terminal in the Persian Gulf. (AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump has raised the idea of American forces seizing Iran’s Kharg Island, its main oil terminal in the Persian Gulf.

The comment by Trump came in an interview published early Monday by The Financial Times.

“Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” Trump told the newspaper. “It would also mean we had to be there (on Kharg Island) for a while.”

Asked about Iranian defenses there, he said: “I don’t think they have any defense. We could take it very easily.”

The U.S. already launched airstrikes once it said targeted military positions on the island. Iran has threatened to launch its own ground invasion of Gulf Arab countries and new attacks if U.S. troops land on its territory.

( Source : AP )
kharg island US-Israel-Iran war Donald Trump 
United States 
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