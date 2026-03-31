Trump Signals He May End Iran War Without Reopening Hormuz

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump is considering ending the US military campaign in Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, reported The Wall Street Journal.

He indicated to aides that he is prepared to wind down military operations against Iran within a four-to-six-week timeline, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.

This decision would likely extend Tehran's control over the vital waterway, shifting the focus to diplomatic efforts to reopen it. Trump has expressed willingness to wind down hostilities, having achieved key objectives like weakening Iran's navy and missile capabilities.

According to administration officials, the President believes the US can declare victory by achieving its "core" military goals without being bogged down in a protracted maritime clearance mission, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Trump characterised the closure as a problem primarily for Asia and Europe, noting that 84 per cent of the oil through the strait is bound for Asian markets. He maintained that the US is no longer as dependent on Middle Eastern energy.

The closed strait is causing significant disruptions, with oil prices surging past USD 100 a barrel and potential shortages in fertiliser and other critical goods.

The US could consider escorting tankers or a multinational effort to reopen the strait, but these are not immediate priorities, the report said.

Despite talk of ending the war, the US military footprint in the region continues to grow, creating a contradictory picture of the administration's "exit".

The USS Tripoli and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit have arrived, with elements of the 82nd Airborne and 10,000 additional ground troops under consideration.

Trump has alternately threatened to bomb Iran's civilian energy infrastructure if the strait is not reopened, while also describing the war as a "lovely stay" and an "excursion".

Earlier, the White House on Monday (local time) claimed that the recent movement of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, despite a virtual blockage amid the West Asia conflict, is the result of ongoing direct and indirect talks between the United States and Iran.

It credited diplomatic efforts led by Trump.

Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected claims that Iran is selectively allowing certain tankers to pass or imposing informal controls over maritime traffic.

"That's not something we support, and I would reject that they are cherry-picking. In fact, these tankers that are moving through - the 10 that were previously announced and now the new 20, the announcement of 20 additional tankers, which we expect to see over the coming days - are a result of the direct and indirect talks that are taking place between the United States and Iran," she said.

Leavitt further insisted that such tanker movements would not have been possible without sustained diplomatic engagement by the US administration.

On Sunday, Trump said that Iran is allowing 20 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a "sign of respect".

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said that Iran initially agreed to send 10 vessels through the strait and later increased the number to 20, calling it a positive development.

Meanwhile, Iran's Parliament Security Committee on Monday (local time) approved the Strait of Hormuz Management Plan, which includes measures to impose tolls on vessels passing through the strategic waterway, according to Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

According to IRIB, a member of the National Security Commission said the plan includes provisions on security arrangements, ship safety, environmental protection, financial measures, and a rial-based toll system.

The plan also bans passage for American and Israeli vessels, reinforces Iran's sovereign role, and outlines cooperation with Oman on the legal framework for the strait. It further restricts access for countries participating in unilateral sanctions against Iran.

The measures come amid ongoing conflict in West Asia between Iran and the US-Israeli coalition, now in its second month, reflecting Tehran's efforts to assert control over one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.