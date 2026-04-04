Trump Gives Iran 48 Hours to Open Strait of Hormuz

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a stark ultimatum to Tehran, saying Iran has 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz "before all hell will rain down on them".

Trump's message, posted on his Truth Social platform, is a reminder of his 10-day ultimatum given to the Islamic Republic earlier to make progress toward a deal or reopen the vital shipping lane.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out-48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that the announcement comes as per a "request" from the Iranian Government and further stated that the negotiations with Tehran were "going very well".

"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," the post read.





Search On For Missing Crew Member After 2 US Planes go down in dramatic turn to Iran war

The search is on for one missing U.S. service member while another was rescued after two U.S. warplanes went down in separate incidents including the first shoot-down since the Iran war began nearly five weeks ago.

The incidents occurred just two days after President Donald Trump said in a national address that the U.S. has “beaten and completely decimated Iran.”

One fighter jet was shot down in Iran, officials said. A U.S. crew member from that plane was rescued, but a second was missing, and a U.S. military search-and-rescue operation was underway.

Separately, Iranian state media said a U.S. A-10 attack aircraft crashed in the Persian Gulf after being struck by Iranian defense forces. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive military situation, said it was not clear if the aircraft crashed or was shot down.

The war now entering its sixth week is destabilizing economies around the world as Iran responds to the U.S. and Israeli attacks by targeting the Gulf region's energy infrastructure and tightening its grip on oil and natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.





Trump Says Downing Of US Jet Won't Affect Iran Talks

US President Donald Trump has asserted that the destruction of an American military aircraft will have no bearing on diplomatic discussions with Iran, according to a report by NBC News.

Dismissing the notion that the event would impede negotiations, the President stated, "No, not at all. No, it's war. We're in war." These remarks represent the leader's first public response to the loss of an American plane during the hostilities, occurring as combat actions and diplomatic initiatives proceed simultaneously.

Trump refused to elaborate on the particulars of the "search-and-rescue efforts," noting the delicate nature of the matter, and expressed dissatisfaction with how the press has reported on the "complex and active military operation."Amidst this diplomatic friction, Tehran has intensified its military claims. Iran asserted it downed an American A-10 aircraft near the Strait of Hormuz, according to Al Jazeera, citing the Tasnim news agency.

The report stated the "aircraft was targeted in waters south of and around the strategic waterway," though the "claim could not be independently verified."The "A-10 is a US ground-attack aircraft designed for close air support missions," particularly against ground forces. In a related development, American forces successfully retrieved a crew member from a US fighter jet brought down over Iran, according to CNN. The individual is reportedly alive, "in US custody and receiving medical treatment."While one person has been recovered, the fate of the second crew member remains uncertain as "search and rescue operations were ongoing." Technical details confirmed the downed plane was an "F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet," typically operated by a two-person team.

CNN's analysis of images released by Iranian media verified that the wreckage matches an F-15, while The Wall Street Journal cited Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, which first reported Friday that the jet had been targeted. IRIB shared a map circling the region where the hunt for the pilots has been conducted.

While the exact crash site remains unconfirmed, geolocated footage from Khuzestan Province showed low-flying aircraft in a formation typical of air-to-air refuelling operations. This marks the first time a US aircraft has been downed over Iran during the current conflict.

US outlet Axios confirmed the rescue mission was underway as Iranian media circulated photographs of debris, including a tail fin appearing to belong to the 494th Fighter Squadron based at RAF Lakenheath. Despite the evidence, the US military and White House have not officially commented on the pilots' status.

These military losses coincide with a diplomatic breakdown, as negotiations aimed at securing a truce have reportedly stalled after Tehran declined to participate in scheduled discussions, according to The Wall Street Journal.