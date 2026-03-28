Trump: Middle East ‘Closer Than Ever’ to Freedom From Iran

Florida: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said the Middle East is closer than ever to being “finally free” from what he described as Iranian terror and nuclear coercion, amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two sides.

Addressing the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Florida, Trump said, “Tonight, we're closer than ever to the rise of the Middle East that is finally free at last from Iranian terror and nuclear blackmail.”

Highlighting ongoing military operations, Trump claimed that the United States is “ending the threat” posed by Iran, referring to actions under what he called Operation Epic Fury. He asserted that Iran’s capabilities were being significantly weakened.

“We have the most powerful military in the world by far... We have weapons that nobody's ever seen before,” Trump said, adding that Iran, which he described as a long-time “bully” in the region, is now “on the run.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Trump announced that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until April 6, 2026, as part of ongoing diplomatic talks.

In a post on Truth Social, he said the move came at the “request” of the Iranian government and claimed that negotiations with Tehran were “going very well.”

“As per the Iranian government's request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days… Talks are ongoing and… they are going very well,” the post read.

Earlier in the week, Trump had directed the US Department of War to delay military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing continuing diplomatic engagements.

In a separate post, he noted that the United States and Iran had held “very good and productive conversations” aimed at resolving hostilities, describing the discussions as “in-depth, detailed, and constructive.”

Prior to this, Trump had issued a warning to Tehran, giving it 48 hours to open the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz or face potential strikes on its energy facilities.

The latest extension—from an initial five-day delay to an additional 10 days—highlights shifting timelines amid evolving developments in the region.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking after the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in France, warned against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

“For these people to ever get nuclear weapons would be crazy… Imagine if these radical lunatics had a nuclear weapon to threaten the world with,” Rubio said.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia and growing international concern over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional security dynamics.