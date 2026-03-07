Trump Hails US Strikes, Says Iran’s Military ‘Gone’

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (US local time) praised the military operations being undertaken by the United States in Iran and claimed that the Persian Gulf country has lost its army, navy and communications along with its leaders. He made the remarks while speaking during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House.

Trump told the press, “We're doing very — by the way, in Iran. Somebody said, how would you score it from zero to 10? I said I'd give it a 12 to a 15. Their army is gone. Their Navy is gone. Their communications are gone. Their leaders are gone. Two sets of their leaders are gone. They're down to their third set. Their air forces wiped out entirely. Think of it. They have 32 ships. All 32 are at the bottom of the ocean.”

Praising the US military, he said the action comes in response to how, for years, its people had been killed.

“Our military is doing phenomenally. The situation is very bad and very sick group of leaders who were killing a lot of people — a lot of our people were being killed. They were being maimed, destroyed with bombs… walking around without legs, without arms, face blasted. We had a choice. We could take it and go on like that for years and do something about it. And we did something about it,” Trump said.

He added that people are impressed with the US military and recalled earlier military operations in Venezuela, saying the United States is now being respected more than ever.

“People are very impressed with our military, and they admire our military with what happened in Venezuela and what's happening now, what's happened with the B-2 bombers before this, where they took out the nuclear capability or potential of Iran. I think we're, right now, a country that's more respected than we've ever been respected before,” the US President said.

As the escalation deepens in West Asia, Press TV shared on Saturday an image which it claimed showed a huge fire at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport.

In a post on X, it wrote, “Photo shows huge fire at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport following US-Israeli attacks.”

Al Jazeera Breaking also reported that Saudi forces destroyed an incoming ballistic missile. It further reported that loud explosions had been heard in Tel Aviv.

The conflict in West Asia has now brought several countries in the Gulf into its fold.

According to Al Jazeera Breaking, a fire also broke out in Halliburton and KBR locations after a drone attack in Basra.

These developments come in the wake of escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US–Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries.