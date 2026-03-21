Trump: Dialogue Possible, But no Ceasefire with Iran

Washington [DC]: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said the United States is not seeking a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, asserting that military operations remain a priority.

“We can have dialogue, but I don't want to do a ceasefire. You don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side... we're not looking to do that,” Trump said outside the White House before departing to Palm Beach, Florida.

Commenting on the United Kingdom's decision to allow the US to use its military bases for strikes on Iranian missile sites targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump expressed surprise over the timing of the move.

“I was a little surprised at the UK, to be honest with you. They should have acted a lot faster,” he said.

The UK recently expanded its approval for US forces to use British bases for what it described as “defensive operations” aimed at degrading Iranian missile capabilities linked to attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi criticised the UK’s decision, warning that the move puts British lives at risk and would be viewed as participation in aggression.

In a post on X, Araghchi said the vast majority of British people do not want involvement in what he described as an Israel-US war against Iran, and accused the UK government of acting against public sentiment.

Reiterating Tehran’s stance, he said Iran would exercise its right to self-defense.

Trump also said the United States is nearing its military objectives in the Middle East and indicated a possible winding down of operations.

In a post shared by Rapid Response 47 on X, he outlined key goals, including degrading Iran’s missile capabilities, destroying its defense industrial base, and preventing it from achieving nuclear capability.

He also emphasised protecting US allies in the region, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Addressing security in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said countries that rely on the route should take primary responsibility for its protection, adding that the US would assist if needed.