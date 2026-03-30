Trump Claims ‘Regime Change’ in Iran Amid Ongoing Conflict

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said there has effectively been a regime change in Iran, citing major shifts in the country’s leadership during the ongoing conflict in the region.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said that although a formal agreement with Iran remains possible, the current situation already reflects a change in regime due to the loss of key leadership figures.

He stated that the original leadership had been “decimated” and that subsequent groups were either largely eliminated or replaced by new figures.

Trump also described the current Iranian leadership as a “different group of people” who, according to him, have been “very reasonable” in recent interactions.

His remarks come amid intensified US-Israeli military operations targeting Iran’s leadership and strategic infrastructure.

The strikes, which began on February 28, reportedly killed former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, after which Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new supreme leader.

Several senior Iranian officials, including military commanders and intelligence figures, have also been killed, highlighting the scale of leadership losses in Tehran.

Trump reiterated his hope for a deal with Iran, while noting that such an outcome is not guaranteed despite ongoing hostilities.