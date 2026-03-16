Trump Accuses Iran of Using AI to Spread War Disinformation

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) accused Iran of spreading artificial intelligence-generated disinformation about the ongoing conflict and criticised media organisations for reporting what he called “false information” about damage to American military assets.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran has long been known as a Master of Media Manipulation and Public Relations. They are militarily ineffective and weak, but are really good at ‘feeding’ the very appreciative Fake News Media false information.”

He also alleged that Tehran has begun using artificial intelligence (AI) as a “disinformation weapon.”

“Now, A.I. has become another disinformation weapon that Iran uses, quite well, considering they are being annihilated by the day,” he said.

Trump said some visuals circulating online about Iranian attacks on ships are “false information.”

“They showed phony ‘Kamikaze Boats,’ shooting at various ships at sea, which looks wonderful, powerful, and vicious, but these boats don't exist — it's all false information to show how ‘tough’ their already defeated military is!” he said.

The president also disputed reports that several American refuelling aircraft had been struck.

He said, “The five US refueling planes that were supposedly struck down and badly damaged, according to The Wall Street Journal's false reporting and others, are all in service, with the exception of one, which will soon be flying the skies.”

He also rejected claims that the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) had been attacked or set ablaze.

“Buildings and ships that are shown to be on fire are not — it's FAKE NEWS generated by AI. For instance, Iran, working in close coordination with the Fake News Media, shows our great USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, one of the largest and most prestigious ships in the world, burning uncontrollably in the ocean. Not only was it not burning, it was not even shot at — Iran knows better than to do that!” Trump said.

Trump also criticised media organisations that reported the claims and said such outlets should face “charges for treason” for spreading false information.

“The story was knowingly fake and, in a certain way, you can say that those media outlets that generated it should be brought up on charges for treason for the dissemination of false information!” he said.

He added that Iran was losing militarily but attempting to claim victories through content generated using artificial intelligence and amplified by media outlets.

“The fact is, Iran is being decimated, and the only battles they ‘win’ are those that they create through AI and are distributed by corrupt media outlets,” the president said.

Trump further criticised what he called the “radical left-wing press,” accusing it of continuing to publish false stories.

“The Radical Leftwing Press knows this full well, but continues to go forward with false stories and lies. That's why their approval rating is so low, and I can win a presidential election in a landslide getting only 5% positive press — they have no credibility!” he said.

He also praised Brendan Carr, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), for reviewing the broadcast licences of some media organisations.

“I am so thrilled to see Brendan Carr, the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), looking at the licenses of some of these corrupt and highly unpatriotic ‘news’ organizations,” Trump said.

Trump added that broadcasters receive public airwaves but misuse them to spread misinformation.

“They get billions of dollars of free American airwaves and use it to perpetuate lies, both in news and almost all of their shows, including the late-night morons, who get gigantic salaries for horrible ratings and never get, as I used to say in The Apprentice, ‘FIRED.’”