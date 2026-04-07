Today will be Largest Volume of Strikes: Pete Hegseth Warns Iran

Washington DC: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned that, following directions from President Donald Trump, Monday (local time) would see the “largest volume of strikes” since the beginning of Operation Fury. He added that strikes planned for Tuesday would surpass Monday’s if Iran does not agree to a deal to end the conflict.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Hegseth cautioned Iran to “choose wisely,” stressing that President Trump “does not play around.”



“Per the president’s direction, today will be the largest volume of strikes since day one of this operation. Tomorrow, even more than today. And then Iran has a choice. Choose wisely, because this president does not play around,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Trump criticised US allies for what he described as a lack of support during the conflict.



“Japan didn’t help us, Australia didn’t help us, South Korea didn’t help us, and then you get to NATO—NATO didn’t help us,” Trump said at a White House news conference.

He highlighted the presence of US troops stationed abroad, adding:

“We’ve got 50,000 soldiers in Japan to protect them from North Korea; we have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect us from Kim Jong Un.”

Trump also commended several Persian Gulf nations for their support, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

The US President further warned that Iran could be “taken out” in a single night, suggesting such action could come as early as Tuesday amid rising tensions in West Asia.

He claimed that US armed forces have conducted an extensive air campaign over Iran in recent weeks, carrying out more than 10,000 combat flights and striking over 13,000 targets in the past 37 days.

Trump’s remarks came as part of a broader warning to Iran regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz, for which he has set a deadline of Tuesday, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time).