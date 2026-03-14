Strait of Hormuz: Stranded Indian Sailors Under Pressure from Shipping Companies

Merchant navy sailors from India have reported being stranded near the Strait of Hormuz as escalating tensions and fighting in the Middle East disrupt global shipping routes.

In interviews with journalists, one sailor said shipping companies are pressuring crews to take dangerous risks by attempting to cross the strait despite military threats. According to him, companies, especially those operating only three to five ships, are instructing crews to switch off their ship-tracking signals and sail in darkness to avoid detection. This tactic, known as “going dark,” involves turning off the Automatic Identification System (AIS), which is used to track vessels.

The sailor added that many ships have already attempted crossings with lights and tracking systems disabled, putting crews in grave danger.

The crisis began after Iran restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, which carries about 20 percent of global oil supplies. Amid escalating conflict between Iran, the U.S., and Israel, commercial vessels have been targeted by military strikes and drone attacks. Ship traffic has dropped sharply following warnings from Iranian forces, leaving many vessels waiting in nearby waters.

Indian government data and maritime reports show that around 28 Indian-flagged ships are stranded near the strait, with approximately 778 Indian seafarers onboard. Thousands more Indian sailors working across the Gulf region may also be indirectly affected. Among the stranded vessels is MV Manali, with about 20 Indian crew members stuck near Iran’s Bandar Abbas port. Other ships, including LPG tankers carrying over 22,000 tonnes of gas, have been immobilized for weeks. Some crews have refused to sail due to safety concerns.

The dangers have already led to casualties. An oil tanker named Skylight was struck by a projectile in the Gulf of Oman, killing two Indian sailors.

India’s energy security is heavily tied to the Strait of Hormuz. About 40 percent of India’s crude oil imports and nearly 90 percent of its LPG imports come from Middle Eastern suppliers. With ships stranded, LPG cargoes worth weeks of supply have been delayed. In response, India has begun sourcing alternative crude from Russia and other suppliers. The government is also negotiating with Iran to secure safe passage for Indian ships, and some tankers have recently been allowed through following diplomatic talks.

Maritime unions and seafarers argue that the crisis highlights deeper problems in the shipping industry, including pressure on crews to sail through war zones under threat of blacklisting if they refuse. Insurance coverage for vessels in conflict areas is also lacking. As one stranded sailor told reporters, crews feel their lives are being treated as expendable.

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, sees around 20 million barrels of oil pass through daily, along with massive shipments of LNG and LPG.

This article is written by Aditya Kumar Singh, an intern with Deccan Chronicle.