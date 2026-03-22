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Strait of Hormuz: Iranian MP Says $2M Charge for Passing Ships

West Asia
22 March 2026 2:48 PM IST

He has said that a “new governing regime” is being imposed in the Strait and “war has costs”, adding this shows the “authority and right that the Islamic Republic of Iran possesses”

Strait of Hormuz: Iranian MP Says $2M Charge for Passing Ships
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Cargo ships sail in the Arabian Gulf towards Strait of Hormuz. (AP)

Iranian Member of Parliament Alaeddin Boroujrrdi, on a recent appearance on state TV today, claimed that some of the ships that pass through the Strait of Hormuz are being charged "with a $2 (£1.5) million fee" by Iran, international media has reported.

He has said that a “new governing regime” is being imposed in the Strait and “war has costs”, adding this shows the “authority and right that the Islamic Republic of Iran possesses”.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
Islamic Republic of Iran authority maritime security in the region economic impact of shipping fees Iran's maritime policy changes tensions in the Strait of Hormuz 
Iran 
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