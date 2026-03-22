Strait of Hormuz: Iranian MP Says $2M Charge for Passing Ships
He has said that a “new governing regime” is being imposed in the Strait and “war has costs”, adding this shows the “authority and right that the Islamic Republic of Iran possesses”
Iranian Member of Parliament Alaeddin Boroujrrdi, on a recent appearance on state TV today, claimed that some of the ships that pass through the Strait of Hormuz are being charged "with a $2 (£1.5) million fee" by Iran, international media has reported.
He has said that a “new governing regime” is being imposed in the Strait and “war has costs”, adding this shows the “authority and right that the Islamic Republic of Iran possesses”.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
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