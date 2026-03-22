Strait of Hormuz: Iranian MP Says $2M Charge for Passing Ships

Iranian Member of Parliament Alaeddin Boroujrrdi, on a recent appearance on state TV today, claimed that some of the ships that pass through the Strait of Hormuz are being charged "with a $2 (£1.5) million fee" by Iran, international media has reported.

He has said that a “new governing regime” is being imposed in the Strait and “war has costs”, adding this shows the “authority and right that the Islamic Republic of Iran possesses”.



