Spanish PM Sánchez Calls for Opening of Strait of Hormuz

Madrid: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Sanchez, in a post on X, said that further escalation of the war may create an energy crisis for all of humanity. In a post on X, he said, "The Government of Spain demands the opening of Hormuz and the preservation of all the energy sites of the Middle East. We stand at a global tipping point. Further escalation could trigger a long-term energy crisis for all humanity. The world should not pay the consequences of this war."

Meanwhile, Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as well as her counterparts in Turkiye, Qatar and South Korea, in what Brussels described as part of its ongoing effort to find diplomatic openings in the crisis. The calls covered the war, strikes on energy infrastructure, and the mounting pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a priority Kallas had already raised with Araghchi on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is the latest official to congratulate Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Nowruz, the Persian New Year. "We remain a loyal friend and reliable partner for Tehran," Putin said in a message reported by Iran's Mehr news agency, as reported by Al Jazeera. The Russian leader added he hoped Iranians would pass the current wartime difficulties with dignity. Russia is one of Tehran's most powerful diplomatic allies and has repeatedly condemned the US-Israeli war on Iran. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday took a jab at US President Donald Trump's statement and said that the illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation. Pezeshkian said that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all nations except Iran's enemies.

In a post on X, he said, "The illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation. Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil. We firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield."