Region Will Be Secure Only If US Leaves: Iran President Pezeshkian

Masoud Pezeshkian said the United States should withdraw from West Asia if the region is to achieve lasting security, as tensions in the Gulf continue to escalate.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian stated, “In short: For the region to be secure, the United States should not be there.”

The conflict in West Asia has widened in recent weeks, with the United States, Israel and Iran targeting each other’s energy and strategic infrastructure, raising concerns about disruptions to global oil and gas supplies.

On Saturday, reports emerged that a drone strike targeted Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates, triggering a fire at the facility.

A well-informed Gulf analyst said the incident occurred after UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted the drone. According to the analyst, falling debris from the intercepted drone caused the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The analyst noted that the incident underlined the urgency of preventing further escalation in the region. They added that the repeated targeting of the UAE reflects its strategic importance in regional trade, diplomacy and financial activity rather than any vulnerability.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that attacks on American bank branches operating in Gulf countries could expand if the US and Israel continue targeting Iranian banking infrastructure.

According to Press TV, IRGC spokesperson Naeini said recent Iranian actions against American bank branches in neighbouring countries were carried out in response to US-Israeli strikes on Iranian bank properties earlier this week. The attacks briefly disrupted banking operations in the country.

Amid the escalating confrontation, at least 17 vessels have been attacked in major Middle Eastern shipping routes over the past two weeks, according to a report by CNN citing data from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

The attacks have taken place in and around the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman since March 1, the report said.

At least one person, an Indian national, has been killed in the incidents, according to UKMTO and the Embassy of India in Oman.

The current phase of the confrontation began on February 28 when US-Israeli airstrikes killed several senior Iranian officials and commanders.

Since then, Iranian armed forces have launched daily missile and drone strikes targeting locations in Israeli-held territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.