Qatar: Indian Embassy Activates Additional 24/7 Helpline Numbers

Doha: The Indian Embassy in Doha said on Saturday that it has activated an additional set of helpline numbers to assist Indian nationals amid the developing security situation in West Asia.

The Embassy shared the numbers in a post on X:

i. +974 55647502

ii. +974 55362508

iii. +974 55384683

It also provided the email address — cons.doha@mea.gov.in — noting that it remains available for all queries and assistance requests from the Indian community in Qatar.

The Embassy also appreciated Indian community organisations, ICC (Indian Cultural Centre) and ICBF (Indian Community Benevolent Forum), which have established helplines and helpdesks to assist the Indian community during the current situation.

“The details of the same are as follows:

Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Phone: +974 5591 6415 / +974 5551 6388

Email: iccqatar@gmail.com

ICC Help Desk: Ashoka Hall, ICC, Abu Hamour

Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Phone: +974 5538 3488 / +974 5538 4529

Email: icbfqatar@gmail.com

Members of the Indian community may wish to avail the services extended by ICC and ICBF. Please note that these are Indian community initiatives in coordination with the Embassy of India,” the Embassy said on X.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Kuwait, in a post on X, urged citizens and residents to follow the instructions issued by the General Staff of the Armed Forces if any missiles or unknown objects are observed falling.

The developments come amid tensions in West Asia after a joint US–Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, and leadership compounds.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region.

Israel has also continued its strikes on Tehran and widened the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.