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Qatar Expels Iranian Diplomats Over Gas Facility Attack

West Asia
19 March 2026 10:26 AM IST

Qatar is expelling Iranian diplomats after Iranian missiles caused “extensive damage” to Ras Laffan, the world’s largest LNG production facility

Qatar Expels Iranian Diplomats Over Gas Facility Attack
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A gas production facility at Ras Laffan, Qatar. (AP Photos/Maneesh Bakshi, File)

DOHA: Qatar's foreign ministry on Wednesday ordered Iran's military and security attaches along with their staff to leave the country within 24 hours, following an attack on its massive natural gas facility.

"Both the military attache and the security attache in the embassy, in addition to those working in the two attache offices, persona non grata, and requests that they leave the state's territories within a maximum period of 24 hours," the ministry said, in a social media post.




( Source : AFP )
Qatar US-Israel-Iran war West Asia Crisis 
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