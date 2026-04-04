Projectile Hits Near Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Facility; Kills One Person

Tehran [Iran]: A projectile struck near the perimeter of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on the morning of Saturday, leading to the casualty of one security personnel, according to the Iranian News Agency, Tasnim. According to Tasnim news agency, the incident did not damage the main parts of the plant, but it did damage an auxiliary building. The production is reported to be unaffected, as claimed by the news agency.

Bushehr is located in southern Iran on the Persian Gulf and is the country's first commercial nuclear power station.

Earlier on Thursday (local time), US President Donald Trump warned Iran of potential strikes on its infrastructure, including bridges and electric power plants, saying the US military "hasn't even started destroying what's left in Iran."

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Thursday (local time), signalled a major escalation in the ongoing Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28.In a post on Truth Social, he said, "Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn't even started destroying what's left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

This comes amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with Trump threatening to bomb Iran "back to the Stone Ages" if necessary.Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has asserted that the destruction of an American military aircraft will have no bearing on diplomatic discussions with Iran, according to a report by NBC News.

Dismissing the notion that the event would impede negotiations, the President stated, "No, not at all. No, it's war. We're in war." These remarks represent the leader's first public response to the loss of an American plane during the hostilities, occurring as combat actions and diplomatic initiatives proceed simultaneously. Trump refused to elaborate on the particulars of the "search-and-rescue efforts," noting the delicate nature of the matter, and expressed dissatisfaction with how the press has reported on the "complex and active military operation."

Meanwhile, the central headquarters of the Iranian armed forces issued a stark warning to the United States and its regional partners following recent threats made by President Donald Trump, state broadcaster Press TV reported.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, released a statement early on Saturday threatening devastating strikes against American and Israeli assets. The warning specifically extended to the infrastructure of nations that continue to host US military bases, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

This military posturing is a direct response to President Trump's recent assertions that the US would continue targeting Iran's civilian infrastructure, including bridges, power plants, and energy facilities. According to Press TV, the Iranian military command has warned that any execution of these threats will be met with overwhelming force by the Islamic Republic's armed forces.

"In response to the US President's inflammatory rhetoric and his repeated threats regarding the destruction of bridges, power plants, and Iran's electricity and energy infrastructure, we warn once again," the spokesperson asserted.