Over 52,000 Indians Return from Gulf Amid Tensions; MEA Sets Up Control Room

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said the Indian government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, especially with regard to the welfare of Indian nationals who have been stranded there during transit or on short duration visits.

It has advised all Indian nationals in the region to follow the guidelines of the local authorities as well as the advisories being issued by the Indian Embassy or Consulate in their location. MEA said its embassies and consulates in these countries have issued detailed advisories and set up helplines that are assisting in addressing concerns on account of the ongoing situation. Besides, MEA has also set up a dedicated Special Control Room to monitor and respond to queries from those affected as well as their families.

The MEA further said that following the partial opening of airspace across the region in the last few days, Indian and foreign airlines are operating commercial flights, including non-scheduled flights, to enable the return of Indian passengers who were in transit or on short-term visits in these countries. It added by now, more than 52,000 Indians have travelled safely from the Gulf region to India between March 1-7. Out of these over 32000 have travelled on Indian carriers and more flights are planned in the coming days.

MEA said in countries where commercial flight operations are unavailable, Indian nationals can contact the concerned embassy/consulate regarding the nearest available commercial flight options.

“ The safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost priority to the government, which remains engaged with the governments across the region to work towards facilitating all those in need of assistance,” MEA said in a statement.