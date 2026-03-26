No One Wants Iran's Top Job, Fears Being Killed by US: Trump

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that he had stopped eight wars and asserted that similar success could be achieved with Iran. Speaking at the NRCC Annual Fundraising Dinner, Trump said Iran is keen to negotiate a deal but is hesitant to express it openly.

He remarked that Iranian leadership is under immense pressure, adding that there has never been a head of a country who wanted the position less than Iran’s leadership. Trump also said the US is making significant progress in the Middle East and hinted at ongoing negotiations with Iran.

Trump defended his decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers. He argued that Iran was not honouring the deal and claimed that continuing the agreement would have allowed Iran to develop a nuclear weapon within a short period. He also criticised former President Barack Obama’s handling of the deal.

Recalling past actions, Trump highlighted the 2020 assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, calling him an “evil man” but also a strong leader. He said the strike significantly impacted Iran’s leadership and demonstrated US strength on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf warned that enemy countries may be planning to occupy one of Iran’s islands. He stated that Iranian forces are closely monitoring developments and warned of strong retaliation if any action is taken.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, on the other hand, said the US has failed to achieve its major war objectives against Iran, including securing a quick military victory or bringing about regime change.

Separately, reports indicate that the Pentagon has ordered around 2,000 additional US troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to move to the Middle East. This deployment adds to two Marine Expeditionary Units already heading to the region from Japan and San Diego.