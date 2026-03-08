Netanyahu Vows to Continue Iran War Until Goals Met

Tel Aviv: Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (local time) said that Israel will continue its actions against Iran until all objectives are achieved, while praising the country’s defence forces and citizens for their resolve amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

“We are in the midst of a fateful campaign for our existence. In the past week, we have acted with strength, initiative, and determination against our enemies—and we will continue to act with all our might until we achieve all our goals,” Netanyahu said.

In a video message shared on X, the Israeli Prime Minister said the country was engaged in a decisive campaign.





He praised Israeli forces and citizens for their resilience.

“I salute our pilots, our fighters, the ground crews, the security and rescue forces, and you—the citizens of Israel—for your steadfast spirit, responsibility, and courageous stand,” he added.

Netanyahu further said that Israel’s actions would reshape the region.

“Together, we have changed the face of the Middle East. Together, we will continue to fight. Together, we will roar like a lion. And with God’s help—together, we will ensure the eternity of Israel,” he said.

He added that Israel’s success would not only remove the nuclear threat but could also expand peace in the region.

“Our success will bring not only the removal of the nuclear threat to the entire world, and not only peace between Israel and Iran. It will also bring a dramatic expansion of the circle of peace around us,” Netanyahu said.

He also accused Iran’s leadership of threatening global security.

“Today, everyone understands that the Ayatollahs’ regime endangers the entire world. In recent days, Iran has attacked 12 countries around it. We stand with them,” he said.

Netanyahu further claimed that many countries were seeking cooperation with Israel.

“All of these countries see Israel's tremendous strength, our readiness to fight the tyrants in Tehran, the bravery of our army and our people, and our vast military and technological capabilities. And many countries are turning to us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it struck two major ballistic missile production sites in Parchin and Shahrud in Iran.

According to the IDF, the targets included factories producing explosive materials for ballistic missile warheads, complexes producing raw materials for missile engines, a missile engine mixing and casting facility, and a site used for research, development, assembly and production of advanced cruise missiles.

Earlier, the Dubai Media Office confirmed the death of a Pakistani driver in the Al Barsha area after debris from an aerial interception fell on a vehicle. Authorities also reported a minor incident on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina with no injuries.

Meanwhile, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), cited by Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), claimed that the refinery in Haifa was struck by “Kheibarshekan” missiles.

Al Jazeera reported that airstrikes also targeted an oil storage facility in Tehran. The report further said that Hezbollah launched missiles at the Haifa naval base and targeted Kiryat Shmona with rocket fire.

Citing IDF sources, The Jerusalem Post reported that the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on significant oil resources in the Tehran region that are linked to Iran’s military-industrial complex.

The conflict in West Asia has now expanded to involve several countries in the Gulf region.

The escalation follows a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 inside Iran that reportedly killed its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior figures.

In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting US assets and regional allies, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, further widening the conflict and raising risks for civilians and expatriates across the region.