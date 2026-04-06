Netanyahu Praises Trump for F-15 Crew Rescue Mission

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke with US President Donald Trump and congratulated him for the "perfectly executed American mission" to rescue a US pilot stranded in Iranian territory after Tehran downed an F-15 fighter jet at Isfahan.

In a post on X, Netanyahu said that Trump has expressed his appreciation for Israel's help during the rescue mission. "I spoke earlier with President Donald Trump and personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory.

The President expressed his appreciation for Israel's help." he said. "I am deeply proud that our cooperation on and off the battlefield is unprecedented, and that Israel could contribute to saving a brave American warrior," he added.