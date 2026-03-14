 Top
Home » World » Asia » West Asia

Missile Hits Helipad Inside US Embassy Compound in Baghdad

West Asia
14 March 2026 10:17 AM IST

Associated Press footage showed a column of smoke rising Saturday morning over the embassy compound

Missile Hits Helipad Inside US Embassy Compound in Baghdad
x
Smoke rises following a drone attack on the US embassy in Baghdad (AFP)

Baghdad: A missile struck a helipad inside the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, two Iraqi security officials said.

Associated Press footage showed a column of smoke rising Saturday morning over the embassy compound.
The sprawling embassy complex, one of the largest US diplomatic facilities in the world, has been repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones fired by Iran-aligned militias.
There was no immediate comment from the US Embassy in Baghdad. On Friday, the embassy renewed its Level 4 security alert for Iraq, warning that Iran and Iran-aligned militia groups have previously carried out attacks against US citizens, interests and infrastructure, and "may continue to target them."
The sprawling embassy complex, one of the largest US diplomatic facilities in the world, has been repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones in the past by Iran-aligned militias.
( Source : AP )
baghdad us embassy israel-iran war US-Israel-Iran war 
Iraq 
AP
About the AuthorAP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X