Macron Urges Halt to Energy Facility Attacks

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday held talks with Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Macron reaffirmed France’s solidarity and its commitment to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s air defences amid repeated attacks involving Iranian missiles and drones.

In a post on X, Macron said he had spoken with the Crown Prince and stressed France’s support at a time when the Kingdom is facing “repeated and unacceptable attacks.”

He also underlined the need for Iran to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, warning of the risks of escalating conflict.

Macron called for a temporary halt to attacks on energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, urging all sides to act responsibly to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

He emphasized that the current phase requires restraint and renewed dialogue, stating that only diplomacy can ensure long-term peace and security.

Macron added that the G7 and the Gulf Cooperation Council should enhance coordination, noting that France and Saudi Arabia are already working together in this direction.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported in Tehran, according to Al Jazeera.

In a separate development, Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi said that Iran is not the Islamic Republic and called for the regime to be dismantled.

In a post on X, he stated that Iran’s civilian infrastructure belongs to its people and future, while accusing the current regime of using infrastructure as a tool of repression and control.