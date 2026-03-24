Lebanon Withdraws Accreditation Of Iran's Ambassador

Dubai : The Lebanon government on Tuesday ordered Iran's ambassador to leave country.

The Foreign Ministry said Tehran's diplomatic representative in the tiny war-torn country has to leave by Sunday, declaring him persona non grata.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Denise Rahme told The Associated Press that Iran's embassy will still have a charge d'affaires to head its diplomatic mission.

The Lebanese government has been critical of Iran and accuses its elite Revolutionary Guard of operating in Lebanon alongside the Hezbollah militant group and dragging the country into another war with Israel.

Israel has said that some of its strikes have targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials operating in the country.