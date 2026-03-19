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Kuwait Says Drone Attack Targeting Oil Refinery Sparked Fire

West Asia
19 March 2026 1:24 PM IST

The refinery is one of the biggest in the Middle East, with a petroleum production capacity of 730,000 barrels per day

Kuwait Says Drone Attack Targeting Oil Refinery Sparked Fire
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Kuwait said Thursday a drone attack sparked a fire at an oil refinery in the small, oil-rich nation. (Representational image: AFP)

Dubai: Kuwait said Thursday a drone attack sparked a fire at an oil refinery in the small, oil-rich nation.

The state-run KUNA news agency cited the Kuwait Petroleum Corp. for the announcement.
It said the drone attack sparked a fire at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery but caused no injuries.
The refinery is one of the biggest in the Middle East, with a petroleum production capacity of 730,000 barrels per day.


( Source : PTI )
US-Israel-Iran war kuwait Iran airstrike drone attack 
United Arab Emirates 
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