Kuwait Says Drone Attack Targeting Oil Refinery Sparked Fire

Dubai: Kuwait said Thursday a drone attack sparked a fire at an oil refinery in the small, oil-rich nation.

The state-run KUNA news agency cited the Kuwait Petroleum Corp. for the announcement.

It said the drone attack sparked a fire at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery but caused no injuries.

The refinery is one of the biggest in the Middle East, with a petroleum production capacity of 730,000 barrels per day.